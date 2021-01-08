Steam Beta win support Xbox Elite control

Steam has received a new update, and among the new features is greater support for the Xbox Elite controller. It is now possible to customize all the buttons on the joystick, in addition to allowing more than four controls to be used in multiplayer matches.

And it wasn’t just the Xbox Elite that received support, it is now also possible to have access to more customization options for the DualSense, the PS5 joystick. Among them, there is the possibility to configure the LED colors of the joystick, located on the front of the accessory. And if you are having difficulty configuring Dualsense on your PC, Voxel has a tutorial that brings you step by step.

These customization options are an old request from players using Steam. The number of consumers using joysticks on the PC doubled between 2018 and 2020, according to Valve itself. And while Microsoft’s control is still preferred among users, Dual Shock and Dualsense are already used by 21.6% of these players.

The Xbox Elite was originally launched in 2015. It is a more sophisticated version of the common Xbox One controller, but with several configuration options, as well as extra triggers positioned on the back of the joystick. In 2019 he won a new version called the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.