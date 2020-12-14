Steam beats record players thanks to Cyberpunk 2077

According to data released by SteamDB, Valve’s platform broke its record for simultaneous players between December 12 and 13, 2020, when it set an impressive new mark: 24,804,148 players were active at the same time on Steam !

The biggest responsible for the feat were the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, which alone was responsible for more than 1 million players in the period, numbers very similar to those of the always gigantic Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Other noteworthy games were DOTA 2 (more than 600,000 players), Among Us (170,000) and Rocket League (120,000).

The old record was 22 million players, a trademark in March 2020, still at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, with even tougher measures of social isolation. With the second wave taking over the planet, winter in the northern hemisphere and renewed quarantine measures, the numbers went up again.

And you, what are you going to play at these holidays? Tell us in the comments below!




