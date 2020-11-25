Steam Autumn sales are starting! Here are the details

Steam Autumn sales start tonight. Although the discount deals offered by Steam to the players are short, there are also long term discounts. Steam attracts more users with Summer, Autumn and Winter discounts every year and is currently able to offer unique opportunities to its members.

According to SteamDB, new games that were released in the second or third quarter of this year and are not included in the discounts, along with the Autumn sales, may be on sale. Again, according to SteamDB, Autumn sales will begin and will continue until December, the end date is not exactly known, most likely will occur when the discounts start.

With the start of these discounts, the Steam Awards 2020 vote will be presented to the players and you will be able to vote the games you love in the categories they appear. There will also be two new categories, “Best Soundtrack” and “Sit Back and Relax.” It will enter Autumn sales in the Epic Games Store. Epic Games Store Autumn sales will start on November 26 and will last until December 3.



