Steam 2020 Game Awards winners announced

The popular digital gaming platform Steam organizes Game Awards each year and announces the winning games by user votes. Steam announced the winners of the 2020 Game Awards. There are a total of 10 categories in the announced list.

Steam 2020 Game Awards winners

The published list includes big budget productions and games from independent developers. The voting process, which started with the Steam Winter Sale, has ended. The 2 games in the list belong to Valve, the owner of Steam. In addition, Red Dead Redemption 2 becomes the winner of two awards.

Game of the Year: Red Dead Redemption 2

VR Game of the Year: Half-Life: Alyx

Sustained by Love: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Better With Friends: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Most Innovative Gameplay: Death Stranding

Outstanding Story-Rich Game: Red Dead Redemption 2

Best Game You Suck At: Apex Legends

Supreme Visual Style: Ori and The Will of The Wisps

Best Soundtrack: DOOM Eternal

Sit Back and Relax: The Sims 4



