Steam: 15 great games to get through real terror

We collect some of the best scary or dark-themed games, among which are titles such as Resident Evil 3 or The Evil Within 2.

Halloween is over, but the following parties are already on the horizon. In this atypical year 2020, in which society has had to face the coronavirus pandemic, games have been a very valuable source of entertainment. If you didn’t have enough of the horror titles on Halloween, the Fall Sale on Steam gives you the chance to pick up some great games at a bargain price.

15 games not to sleep

If you are one of those who are afraid of the dark, perhaps you should stay away from many of these proposals, but if you like a good scary story, this selection will surely interest you. Steam offers include classic games such as Dead Space or Alan Wake, but also recent products such as Resident Evil 3 Remake, which went on sale in March 2020. The Evil Within 2, Little Nightmares or The Dark Pictures Anthology are other the titles that you can enjoy for less money than usual. Ready to turn off the lights? Well, don’t wait any longer, you will have until December 1, the date on which the Autumn Sale ends on Steam.

Resident Evil 3 Remake for 19.79 euros (67% discount)

Resident Evil 2 Remake for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Outlast for 2.51 euros (85% discount)

The Evil Within 2 for 5.99 euros (80% discount)

Prey for 5.99 euros (80% discount)

Dead Space for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Song of Horror Complete Edition for 17.99 euros (40% discount)

Alan Wake for 3.74 euros (70% discount)

Little Nightmares for 3.99 euros (80% discount)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Limbo for 3.39 euros (66% discount)

Soma for 5.59 euros (80% discount)

Amnesia: The Dark Descent for 3.99 euros (80% discount)

Dead Rising 4 for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

Vampyr for 9.99 euros (75% discount)



