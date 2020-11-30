Steam: 15 Deeply Discounted Action Adventure Games

We collect some of the most interesting offers in the adventure and action genre, with titles such as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Star Wars Squadrons, etc.

Black Friday is over, Cyber ​​Monday is on, and the Steam Fall Sale continues. In MeriStation we have already compiled the essential games, as well as discounts on horror games, manganime and others. However, there are still some genres to play, such as action and adventure. Thus, we have made a selection of 15 great titles that you cannot miss.

15 games to become an adventurer and master of action

The action and adventure genre is broad enough to host all kinds of proposals. First person shooter, exploration platformer, Star Wars lightsaber fighting, etc. Games like Control Ultimate Edition, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Monster Hunter World, Gears 5 or Dishonored 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, among many others, are available at very attractive prices .

Far Cry 5 for 11.99 euros (80% discount)

Rise of the Tomb Raider for 5.99 euros (80% discount)

Ori and the Wild of the Wisps for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Borderlands 3 for 19.79 euros (67% discount)

Control Ultimate Edition for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Monster Hunter World for 19.79 euros (34% discount)

Gears 5 for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Dishonored 2 for 7.99 euros (80% discount)

Watch Dogs 2 for 11.99 euros (80% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for 17.99 euros (70% discount)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for 19.99 euros (60% discount)

Star Wars Squadrons for 23.99 euros (40% discount)

GTA V for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

DOOM for 5.99 euros (70% discount)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for 5.99 euros (80% discount)



