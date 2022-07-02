Stay alive: how the deleted scene of the second season explains the main secret of Claire

A deleted scene in the second season of “Stay Alive” connected a big mystery with Claire Littleton (Emily de Ravin) and the character responsible for her presence on the island. The first season of the series “Stay Alive” raised some big questions in an episode of Claire’s memories, which featured a so-called psychic named Richard Malkin. The episode hinted that Malkin had planned for Claire to end up on the island.

Performed by Nick Jameson, Malkin appeared only twice in the Lost show on ABC. He was originally introduced as a psychic desperately trying to make sure that Claire wouldn’t give her child up for adoption. After experiencing a sudden change of views, Malkin paid her to meet with an interested couple in Los Angeles. Since Malkin’s plan involved Claire going on a certain flight, Charlie (Dominic Monaghan) suggested at the end of the episode that if Malkin was a real clairvoyant, he might have known about the plane crash. In other words, Malkin could have arranged for Claire’s arrival on the island. Later, “Stay Alive” added confusion to the twist in the second season when Mr. Eco (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) met Malkin, who briefly confessed that he was a fake.

Related: The original LOST Plan for a Frenchwoman (it included Time Travel)

A cut scene from the episode where Mr. Eco met Malkin in a flashback, titled “?”, sheds light on the mystery of Claire of the first season. In this scene, Malkin told Mr. Eco that a couple in Los Angeles (presumably the one Claire was talking to) had paid him $16,000 to put her on a plane. This phrase by Malkin seems to solve the mystery, as it shows that Charlie and Claire were wrong that Malkin used his psychic abilities to come up with an elaborate plot to send Claire to the island. It also suggests that there wasn’t a particular reason why Claire had to raise Aaron. Malkin’s insistence that she should raise him meant that something bad would happen if he didn’t stay in her care.

By discrediting Malkin and proving that he had not planned for Claire to end up in a plane crash, “Stay Alive” essentially negated the convincing opening of the first season, which added mystery to Malkin’s character. There was also a feeling that, although Malkin said he was a fraud in the second season, his unexplained interest in Claire and the idea that no one but her could raise a child indicated that he really had some psychic abilities. It also hinted that both Claire and Aaron were an integral part of the show’s central mystery. However, the revelation that Malkin lied about everything greatly downplayed their importance.

All of this gives good reasons why the deleted scene of the second season of “Stay Alive” was eventually cut from the episode. It ruined a shocking twist and ruined the whole point of Richard Malkin’s storyline with Claire. Of course, it was much more interesting to think that Claire had a goal to accomplish, and that Malkin used his psychic abilities to make it happen.