Statistics That Show Why Jurgen Klopp Is Cautious With Virgil van Dijk

Unlike the five others who dropped out of the World Cup ahead of schedule, Jurgen Klopp has cautiously approached the return of Virgil van Dijk.

During Liverpool’s training camp in Dubai and then the League Cup defeat by Man City, Klopp oversaw the reintegration of five of his representatives at the World Cup.

Darwin Nunez returned to the team in the United Arab Emirates and started at the Etihad on Thursday night, while Jordan Henderson and Fabinho came off the bench against City.

Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, have been involved in training all week, with the latter having to show up in the middle of the week only due to illness to rule him out.

For Van Dijk, who was defeated by the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, it was a more patient process, as the central defender returned to training only on Wednesday.

As reported by the Press Association via BBC Sport, this is due to the fact that Van Dijk has spent the third most minutes for club and country among all other Premier League players this season.

Only Tottenham’s Harry Kane (2,735) and Hugo Lloris (2,708) have spent more time on the pitch than the Liverpool defender (2,698) in the first half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Alisson (2,544 points) is fourth on the list, although his absence this week was more due to the preference of Caoimhin Kelleher as the goalkeeper of the League Cup.

At his pre-match press conference on Friday, before travelling to Aston Villa on Boxing Day, Klopp explained his concerns about the misuse of players in a “very tight” schedule.

“For the players who played a lot during the World Cup, the whole year will be incredibly stressful,” he told reporters.

“They have three or four more games in a fully loaded schedule anyway. It’s really, really, really hard.

“We’ll have to see how we handle this, and we’ll be very careful with all the information we get, but at the moment everything should be fine.”

Van Dijk is expected to return to the squad for the match against Villa on Monday, probably alongside Joel Matip, who played 90 minutes on his return to a competitive game at City.

However, Ibrahima Konate will be reunited with his Liverpool teammates only after a visit to Leicester on December 30.

The Frenchman, who played a role in the final against Argentina, will return to training after Villa.