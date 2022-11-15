Statistics That Show Darwin Nunez Can Explode for Liverpool

The beginning of Darwin Nunez’s life at Liverpool was not the easiest, but the statistics of his recent good form show that he is really starting to work for the Reds.

The Uruguayan entered the World Cup with an excellent double in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Southampton last Saturday.

Those goals have allowed Nunes to score up to nine goals in 10 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s team this season, with seven in his last 10 games in all competitions.

Delve into his recent performances, and Nunez’s latest numbers show that there is every chance that the striker can be even more effective in the second half of the season.

Erling Haaland was the Premier League striker on everyone’s lips, he has already scored an impressive 23 goals in all competitions this season.

But if you look at his basic figures compared to those of Nunez, you can see that the Liverpool striker compares favorably with the Norwegian.

For 90 minutes in all competitions, Nunes leads in expected assists, expected number of goals, percentage of assists in the last third, created moments, shots, shots on target, aerial duels and ball rebounds.

Nunez vs. Haaland xA – 🇺🇾 0.21 / 0.15

xG – 🇺🇾 1.12 / 1.05

Pass % in the final 3rd -🇺🇾 76% / 74%

Chances created – 🇺🇾 1.53 / 1.26

Shots – 🇺🇾 5.67 / 4.57

Shots on target – 🇺🇾 2.65 / 2.51

Aerial % – 🇺🇾 44% / 39%

Ball recoveries – 🇺🇾 3.15 / 0.19 (All Comps, Per 90) Nunez 👑 — CF Comps (@CF_Compss) November 12, 2022

Although Nunez still has a lot to do to catch up with Holand in terms of goals, these figures give Klopp and his coaching staff every reason to be very excited about what will happen to the ex-Benfica striker.

Nunes is also the only Premier League player besides Holand who has averaged more than 1.0 goals and assists in 90 minutes this season and more than 1.0 expected goals and expected assists in 90 minutes.

There are two players in the Premier League averaging more than 1.0 goals+assists per 90 minutes *and* more than 1.0 expected goals+expected assists per 90 minutes: -Erling Haaland

-Darwin Núñez — Ryan O'Hanlon (@rwohan) November 13, 2022

A look at the players (who have played more than 500 minutes) with the best minutes-per-goal ratio for Premier League clubs in all competitions this season also shows that Nunes is ahead of Holand.

All these figures point to a much higher number of goals when Nunes plays a permanent starting role in the Liverpool team.

Best mins-per-goal/assist for Premier League clubs in all comps this season (500+ mins): 53 – Erling Haaland

86 – Darwin Núñez

91 – Rodrigo

93 – Mo Salah

98 – Ivan Toney

98 – Kevin De Bruyne

99 – Julián Álvarez

99 – Callum Wilson

103 – James Maddison

106 – Roberto Firmino — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) November 13, 2022

Suspension for three games in the first weeks of the season, physical fitness problems and Liverpool’s general struggle for form did not make his first few months at Anfield the easiest.

But the fact that, despite all this, he scored such impressive numbers shows that Liverpool really has a special talent.