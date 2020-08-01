Statistics of Ghost of Tsushima Players’ Animal Love

A very interesting statistic has been shared for Ghost of Tsushima, one of the most popular games of the last period. Players have shown love to the foxes in the game 10 million times so far.

Our cute friends, foxes, who are said to have cat software running on dog equipment, manage to find their place in Ghost of Tsushima, one of the last big games of Sony.

Sony has announced figures for in-game activities performed by players since the game’s release. One of the most striking figures among these figures was statistics showing how much players love foxes.

Players love foxes

A total of 8.8 million people stroked tiny foxes in Ghost of Tsushima in the first 10 days of the game, according to a Tweet posted by PlayStation. Considering that the game has been released for 14 days, this number may have reached 10 million at the moment. When an animal is to be loved after all, players love them.

When we look at more “ordinary” activities, we see that the game is played quite a lot. The statistics of the first 10 days that appear when the player activities are examined are as follows:

57.5 million duels

810.3 Years on Horseback

15.5 million photos taken

6.4 million challenges

139.4 million feared enemies

16.2 million visited onsen (japanese bath)

28.1 million plays of flute

14.2 million written haiku (Japanese poetry)

17.1 million completed bamboo hits

37.5 million honored Inari temple

Foxes were not loved at first

On the other hand, although the actors showed great interest in the foxes, the first plans of SuckerPunch were not the ability to caress the foxes. Ghost of Tsushima creative director Nate Fox, who made a statement on the subject, explained the reason why the foxes were readable.

According to Fox, who stated that foxes could not be caressed in their original plans, foxes would only be guiding at first. The studio team decided that these animals can be caressed and added this feature. Thus the foxes became readable.



