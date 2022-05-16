Station 19 Season 5: ABC confirms final episode date, trailer and plot

The last episodes of the fifth season of Station 19 have revealed good news for Andy (played by Jaina Lee Ortiz) after her companions decided to help her testify for the events that have occurred. However, the final episode seems to show a totally unexpected twist and this is what is known about its release date, trailer and plot of chapter 18.

In the penultimate episode of the fifth season of Station 19, viewers saw how Jack (Grey Damon) might have a family out there, so he wants to know everything about them. But, things took a dark turn when Jack realized that, unlike him, his brother had a perfect childhood, while his life was in total chaos, full of sadness and rejection.

Since Jack’s story has been showing on the drama Station 19, it was revealed that he went from one foster home to another and was also a victim of abuse as a child. While Andy understood his pain and wanted to make sure that other victims of Jeremy (played by Daniel di Tomasso) come to light.

Station 19 Season 5 Final Episode Plot

According to the information that has been revealed about the final episode of the fifth season of Station 19. The members of the fire station have shown their support for Andy, who assured that they will testify in his favor after all the things he has done. fresh off the show, Jeremy.

Station 19 Season 5 Finale Trailer

Although not before the team first works on a car accident. The promotional video for Station 19 season 5 episode 18 shows children trapped in a bus with radioactive material around. While Carina (Stefania Spampinato) and Maya (Danielle Savre) find themselves in a stressful situation planning to have a baby.

The ABC television network established that season 5 of Station 19 will come to an end on Thursday, May 19, 2022. While viewers who cannot enjoy it, they can do so on the platform of the same television station or through Hulu and Amazon Prime Video one day after airing.