Station 19 season 4: fans will be amazed by Andy’s story

One of the scenes that impressed the most in the third season of Station 19, was the scene of the return of Andy’s mother, but how will this affect this in season 4.

Andy’s story in particular ended with more questions than answers, and now Station 19 executive producer Paris Barclay has shared a detail that viewers will be shocked.

Seeing Andy reunited with his mother shortly after his father’s death makes Pruitt’s death even more tragic and frustrating for her. But, this is what executive producer Paris Barclay revealed:

“Her mother’s arrival will be difficult for Andy, but not devastating in the way viewers might expect.”

The season 3 finale was originally intended to be part of a crossover between Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, but had to be reworked when it became clear that Grey’s would be one of many shows that had to halt production early.

But executive producer Barclay also commented on the status of Andy and Sullivan’s relationship in season 4, saying:

“Viewers will be surprised and somewhat delighted by the developments in that relationship.”

Many Station 19 fans hope to see hope for Andy and Sullivan in season 4, despite the circumstances their marriage has been facing.



