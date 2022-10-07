Station 19 confirms the fate of Gray Damon as Jack in the Season 6 premiere, but showrunner Krista Vernoff says the worries are not over yet

Beware of spoilers! This story contains spoilers about the premiere of the 6th season of “Station 19″ “Twist and Shout”. Act at your own risk!

Our beloved Seattle firefighters are back, and the season 6 premiere of “Station 19” has made the same six-month time jump as the flagship series “Anatomy of Passion”, and we needed to catch up a little bit regarding the events of the Season 5 finale. The biggest question mark seemed to be Jack Gibson (Gray Damon), who abruptly quit the firehouse as he struggled with newfound knowledge about his biological family. Well, Jack did appear in Twist and Shout, but in the most unexpected way, so while we’re glad he’s still here, showrunner Krista Vernoff warned fans not to celebrate too much yet.

After a tornado brought down a tree on what turned out to be the home of Eva Vasquez (Kelly Thibault), the widow of a former firefighter at Rigaud’s 19th station, the team was surprised to find Jack in Eva’s bed, and even more surprised (and amused). ) when they realized he was there in handcuffs. It was the hardest moment for Jack, as his former colleagues expressed disappointment that he returned to this novel, and Krista Vernoff told Deadline that there is no quick fix to what Jack is going through. The showrunner said:

One of our favorite things to do at Shondaland is to watch what happens to people when they turn into their darkest versions of themselves — when they, as you say, hit rock bottom. When people were discussing whether he would come back, I thought: “Oh my God, it’s like our favorite story.” But we’re not rushing him back to the station because he’s in a lot of pain and he’s comforting. myself through this pain in a really destructive way. And it will take some time to help him get back to someone capable of functioning in a work environment.

It looks like we may see Jack return to the fire station at some point, but considering he lied to Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) about where he’s been the last few months and resumed a relationship with Rigaud’s widow-on top of that, it’s terrible how he dumped Maya (Danielle Savre) and Karina (Stefania Spampinato) after agreeing to help them start a family— it looks like Jack hasn’t finished trying to burn all his bridges yet.

However, Andy said at the end of the episode that she was going to help him whether he wanted to or not. In addition, fire chief Natasha Ross (a regular on the new Merle Dandridge series) also said that when Jack is ready to return, they will provide him with the necessary assistance. So at least there’s a support system there when he’s ready for it.

Jack went through a heartbreaking twist in the final episodes of last season when he met his biological brother only to find out that he was the only one of his parents’ five children to be put up for adoption. In addition, while he grew up with a number of abusive foster parents, his four biological siblings lived a privileged life. This happened after Jack had already recovered from the death of Dean Miller and the breakup of his relationship with Inara.

It’s great that Grey Damon is still on the show, and that his character still has a family at Station 19, even if he doesn’t want to admit it. We’ll have to see how Jack’s story unfolds, but it looks like it’s going to be a long and winding road, but hopefully without any heartbreaking discoveries.

Station 19 will return to ABC with its next broadcast on Thursday, October 13. Be sure to check out our TV program for 2022 to find out which other shows will premiere in the near future.