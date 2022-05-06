Statements by the CEO of MicroStrategy: an appeal to investors and an indication of Bitcoin

The founder and CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, drew attention to a new service that Fidelity Investments will launch to allow its clients to invest in pension funds and BTC, and expressed the opinion that bitcoin is the least risky asset that people can add to their retirement portfolios.

Bitcoin Comment by Michael Saylor

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor praised Fidelity Investments’ latest bitcoin move in a public statement during the week. Expressing that it is very important for Fidelity Investments to launch a new service that allows its clients to invest in BTC with the help of pension funds, Saylor shared his thoughts that the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin is the least risky asset that can be added to the pension portfolio.

In addition, Sailor once again responded to “allegations that MicroStrategy was selling BTC,” which have been on the agenda periodically lately. Saying that MicroStrategy, which has about 130,000 BTC in its portfolio, has not made any sales transactions, Saylor stressed that they have a long-term perspective and that they have no sales plans.

The Downward Momentum in Bitcoin Continues

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) regained its downward momentum last night and fell to the price levels of $36,500 with an average decline of 8% recorded over the past 24 hours. Most altcoins have accelerated their depreciation due to this downward momentum in Bitcoin. Ethereum (ETH) started trading at the price levels of $2,750 after the last bearish price movements were recorded. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has fallen to $1.77 trillion. According to Coinglass, over the past 24 hours, short and long positions worth $400 million have been liquidated on the cryptocurrency market.

The information contained in this article is not investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility, and should execute their transactions according to their own research.