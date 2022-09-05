Statement: Tobey Maguire will appear in the next Marvel movie!

According to a new statement about the original Spider-Man Tobey Maguire, the actor will appear in the next Avengers movie. Of course, it is not yet known how true this statement is.

Another exciting announcement was made today about the original Spider-Man Tobey Maguire, who joined the Marvel cinematic universe with the movie “Spider-Man: No Home,” which united all Spider-Man fans in one head. While Toby and Andrew Garfield’s next Marvel job is eagerly anticipated, it has been speculated that Toby will appear in Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” which will be the new Avengers arc film, is expected to include Robie Maguire as well as Tom Holland. According to a post on the MCU Source Twitter account, the information was also confirmed by unnamed sources. Of course, it is unknown how true this confirmation is. The post, of course, quickly went viral.

The post that thrilled Marvel fans:

There is no information yet about the actors and characters who will appear in Avengers: Kang Dynasty, except for Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. However, there is no information or statements about whether Andrew Garfield will take part in this production.

The reaction of those who saw the statement that Toby will take part in the Kang Dynasty: Some believed, some did not