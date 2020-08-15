Statement on the War Between Apple and Fortnite

In a new statement about the growing tension with Apple, the CEO of Epic Games stated that their struggle is for freedom. CEO Tim Sweeney said they are not fighting for money.

The mobile version of Fortnite, one of the most popular games in the world, was removed from the app stores by both Google and Apple. With the latest update released in Fortnite, Epic Games’ own payment system was integrated into the game, and this move attracted the reaction of both companies.

With Epic Games integrating its own payment system into the game, players have the opportunity to purchase V-Bucks, which are in-game currency, directly from the Epic Games website, not from the App Store or Google Play Store. However, this resulted in Google and Apple removing the game from their stores, which made 30% profit on each sale.

Epic Games CEO made a new statement:

Thereupon, a great struggle started between Epic Games and the two big companies. With the video it shared, Epic Games likened Apple’s movement to George Orwell’s ‘1984’ and published the message ‘Join the fight so that 2020 does not turn into 1984’. Then today, the CEO of Epic Games made a new statement about the incident.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney shared the main purpose of these struggles in his tweets on Twitter. Tim stated that the struggle is not only about money, but for the freedom of people at the simplest level:

“We are fighting for the freedom of people who buy smartphones to install apps from their choice of sources at the simplest level, the freedom for developers of apps to publish their apps as per their choice, and for the freedom of both groups to do business directly.”

“The main counter-argument is ‘Smartphone manufacturers can do whatever they want’. This is a terrible idea. We all have rights, and even if that means fighting a beloved company like Apple, we must fight to defend our rights against those who deny them.”

“Another argument supported against #FreeFortnite is that ‘A billion-dollar company is fighting a trillion-dollar company. But the war is not because Epic wants a special deal, but the war is about the fundamental freedom of consumers and developers.”

“Finally, there is nothing wrong with fighting about money. You worked hard to win it. When you spend it, the way the money is divided determines whether the money goes to game creation or is taken by brokers who use their power to divide the players and game creators.”

The biggest support for Epic Games’ struggle against Apple came yesterday from Spotify. Spotify stated that Epic Games’ attitude sheds light on the fact that Apple is abusing its dominant position in the market, and congratulated Epic Games for standing against Apple.



