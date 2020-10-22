Statement of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial released

A 418-page document from Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial was released Thursday morning despite her lawyers fighting with all their might to keep it secret. The statement comes a day after Epstein’s victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a defamation lawsuit against her, writes the Telegraph.

The interrogation passed in an elevated tone. Maxwell repeatedly counterattacked the prosecutor’s attorneys, and once even punched the table with her fist. Later, however, she wanted to make it clear that she had not threatened any of them.

She denied taking part in the orgies as well as taking nude photos of Epstein’s victims, insisting that every photo she took was with the consent of everyone in the picture. She even said those photos could be displayed in a magazine or displayed on someone’s grandparents ’fireplace.

She declined to answer questions about underage girls, including a 13-year-old, who were staying at Epstein’s home. Visibly upset, she did not even want to answer the simple question of whether she considered the sexual intercourse of an adult with a minor to be psychologically harmful.

President Bill Clinton and British Prince Andrew were also mentioned during the talks, and Maxwell vehemently denied that Clinton was on Epstein’s “pedo” island. She also sidestepped questions about one girl’s claims that Prince Andrew had groped her at Epstein’s house in New York and that she had been repeatedly ordered to have sex with him.

Maxwell is currently in jail awaiting trial on charges of luring a number of girls aged 14 and over, between 1994 and 1997, into abusing them by Epstein. Asked if she had an elaborate scheme for how to recruit girls, she replied that she had no idea what the lawyers were talking about, however the New York prosecutor dismissed her answer as a lie.

She did not want to talk about Epstein, claiming that she could not admit anything on his behalf, including whether he had sexual inclinations towards underage girls. She did not make it clear when she was asked if the two were in a relationship.

– That’s a tricky question. There were times when I liked to think of myself as his girlfriend.

She was mostly asked to confirm or deny some of the details described, she replied that she did not remember anything, not even things that happened relatively recently and that would be etched in everyone’s memory, such as whether she had latex sadomasochistic costumes, whether there was a basket in the Palm Beach mansion with various sex toys available.

Her lawyers often complained and advised her not to say anything so she didn’t even say if she had ever had sex with a woman, after which the prosecutor’s lawyer was insulted and told he had a dirty imagination.



