Statement from WHO on World’s First COVID-19 Pill: It Could Be a New Weapon

WHO: A statement has been made about the COVID-19 pill and supplemental doses submitted for emergency use approval from the World Health Organization. Authorities, who made promising statements for the drug, do not think the same for the booster dose vaccine. In a content we shared with you recently, we mentioned that the pharmaceutical company Merck has developed a special drug for COVID-19 and this drug has been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use approval. The World Health Organization (WHO), which made a statement for the drug that Merck went into mass production without even waiting for the results from the FDA, said that this was an important development and could be a new weapon against the virus.

Statements on the subject were made by WHO Spokesperson Christian Lindmeier. “This is certainly an interesting development. We would love to see all the data on the drug. If it turns out to be true, it would be a new weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.” Lindmeier, using his expressions, gave hope to the whole world for the COVID-19 pill.

Green to drug, red to booster dose

Commenting on the agenda, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made a remarkable statement. Ghebreyesus, who strongly opposed the third booster dose application of many countries, found this decision taken by the rich states to be unfair and stated that the booster doses should be stopped. “Starting boosters is really the worst thing we can do as a global community. It’s also unfair,” Ghebreyesus said. said.