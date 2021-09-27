Statement From Pfizer Ceo: When Will The Pandemic End?

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announced the date when our lives, which have changed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will return to normal.

SARS-CoV-2, known as COVID-19, first appeared in Wuhan, China. The disease, which was initially predicted to be limited to the People’s Republic of China, spread all over the world between January 2020 and April 2020.

In the world, which has been struggling with the epidemic for 1.5 years, education, social life, health, housing and many other needs have been interrupted. On the other hand, vaccination studies developed against COVID-19 are seen as the biggest weapon on the way to normalization. So when will this ‘normalization’ take place? Will our lives go back to pre-COVID-19? Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla made a statement on this subject.

According to Pfizer CEO, we will return to normal life in 1 year

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was a guest of the American television channel ABC’s This Week program. In his statement, he shared his views on the course of the epidemic. “I think we can return to normal life within a year,” Bourla said. However, he added that in order for this to be possible, it may be necessary to get the coronavirus vaccine regularly every year.

Albert Bourla also shared some of his concerns about normalization. Stating that new variants may continue to emerge even if our lives really return to normal, as he claims, Pfizer CEO said, referring to normalization, “I don’t think this means that we can live our lives without vaccinations.” He also noted that since the virus has already spread all over the world, there is always the possibility of new variants being released.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla also touched on the coronavirus vaccine they produced. Continuing his explanation with the words “We will have vaccines that can last at least 1 year”, Bourla said, “I guess annual vaccination will be necessary. But we have to wait and see the data.”

BioNTech-Pfizer becomes the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive full FDA approval

In August, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full use approval to BioNTech-Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Public health officials who commented on this decision of the FDA; He said he hoped American citizens who had not been vaccinated would be convinced that this vaccine was safe and effective.