Statement from Huawei regarding the EMUI 10.1 update

Huawei made an important statement regarding EMUI 10.1, which was announced with the introduction of Huawei P40 Series in March of this year and is built on Huawei’s mobile ecosystem. The company shared a list of phones that will receive the Huawei EMUI 10.1 update. It seems that even flagship phones released in 2018 will be offered this update.

According to Huawei, EMUI 10.1 offers users a seamless all-scenario experience across multiple devices. Having previously come to the Huawei P40 series, this user interface promises an innovation that transcends hardware boundaries while allowing more cross-device collaboration than ever before. Huawei’s mobile ecosystem allows multiple devices to be connected together to work together as a single “super appliance”, offering a smarter lifestyle across different scenarios. As part of this ecosystem, Huawei is introducing new functions such as Multi Window as well as enhancing the capabilities of its already existing Multi-Display Collaboration. While users will see improvements in performance and security, they will also notice significant changes in basic user experience design.

As of today, Huawei EMUI 10.1 deployment will begin gradually: Mate 30 Pro, Mate Xs, P30, P30 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, nova 5T, Huawei Y7p, Huawei P40 lite E and Huawei P40 lite.

EMUI 10.1 features

The new additions and improvements coming with EMUI 10.1 optimize the user experience to further increase the advantages of the mobile ecosystem.

With EMUI 10, Huawei presented users with the Always On Display feature with vivid colors reflecting the changing hues of the sky. Now EMUI 10.1 offers a 3D rendered “Always On Display” that separates the digital figures from the background in a multi-layered structure and offers the user a fascinating three-dimensional experience. This feature will be available on more devices with EMUI 10.1.

Users will also see animations inspired by earth, fire and water elements for three different fingerprint unlock in EMUI 10.1. A new Multi Window function, which shows shortcuts of applications by sliding the screen of the device inward from both sides, is also presented to users with EMUI 10.1. Users will be able to work on two applications simultaneously by dragging and dropping images, text and files from one window to another. Also, floating notifications make it easy to respond to messages without having to exit the current application.

To make the scroll animation look fluid and natural for the human eye, Huawei has also added the new Friction Slide feature based on the laws of physics to the interface. As a result, the scrolling action works with optimum acceleration even at varying refresh rates, allowing users to have a fluid experience while reading an article or browsing a website.

Huawei Share and Multi-Screen Collaboration

Huawei Share is better than ever. Originally introduced to perform high-speed data transfers between smartphones and PCs, this feature now facilitates all kinds of data transfer between 1 + 8 devices, including smartphones, PC, smart speakers, tablets and more.

The Multi-Display Collaboration, introduced with EMUI10, facilitated the interconnection between Huawei smartphones and laptops, allowing both devices to be used on a single screen. EMUI 10.1 brings advanced features to this app, such as answering voice or video calls on the PC, using PC apps to open files and connections on the smartphone, and even using the phone’s cellular internet connection on the PC with a single tap. This seamless collaboration between displays improves users’ productivity and efficiency in an unprecedented way, especially in an office setup. This feature is valid for Kirin 980 and higher processors.

Huawei mobile ecosystem allows users to access images on different platforms through the Cross Device Photo Gallery. For example, if the devices are connected with the same Huawei ID on the same Wi-Fi network, this feature helps a user to browse the photos on their smartphone and search between folders.

To take advantage of all scenario capabilities of EMUI 10.1, users can check their compatibility by going to Settings> System and Updates> Software Update.



