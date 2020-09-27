Statement from Binance CEO regarding the access issue

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao made a statement regarding the access problem. Zhao said that a technical problem is affecting access in some areas, the funds are secure and the problem will be fixed as soon as possible.

Access to the crypto money exchange Binance from some parts of the world occurred today at noon. Some users also complained that they could not access the Binance Futures platform.

While the access problem scared users due to the KuCoin attack that occurred a few days ago, a quick statement came from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

“The crash of one of the Nginx clusters affected access in some areas,” Zhao said. There is no situation with wallets. I am aware that everyone is worried. Funds are safe. Our team is working on it. It will be fixed as soon as possible. ” used the expressions.

In a subsequent statement, Zhao stated that the Spot API works fine, but some users still have problems with the futures API, and that one of the data center providers reported hardware problems.

Binance, which started its activities in July 2017, has grown rapidly in a very short time. By January 2018, the exchange had become the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of transaction volume. Founded by Changpeng Zhao, a software developer who previously developed high-frequency trading software, Binance maintains its first-place position. According to the latest data, approximately $ 5 billion worth of trades were made on the stock exchange in the past 24 hours.



