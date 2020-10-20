Statement about Office web applications from Microsoft

It has recently emerged that Microsoft has forced Office web applications on Windows 10 computers without user consent. This was considered the last indication that users did not have complete control over their Windows computers.

Finally, a statement came from Microsoft regarding the issue. Stating that what happened was partly due to an error, the company announced that Office web applications will be stopped from being moved to the Start menu in this way.

In a statement previously sent by Microsoft to The Verge site, it was stated that the idea here is to open the websites fixed to the Start menu in Microsoft Edge and show them in the Start menu with more specific frames. However, due to a bug, existing Microsoft Office web shortcuts also turned into PWA web applications, according to the latest information provided by the company. Although this can normally be done through Edge, it is not a spontaneous situation.

In a statement made by Microsoft, it was stated that Office web shortcuts have been fixed to the Start menu since May 2019. Although the company breaks its silence over the reactions from users, it has not given a clear signal of change.

Microsoft, which places web applications on the Windows 10 Start menu without asking its users, continues to highlight its own applications here. The company, which gives a prominent place to web applications in the Start menu without user permission, also provides an advantage by running these applications in Edge.



