Statement About New Privacy Policy From WhatsApp

Will Cathcart, one of the WhatsApp executives, made statements about the most discussed issue of the last days, the Privacy Principles. The statements made by Cathcart are the answers to many questions that have not been understood until today.

Countries outside of the European Union are currently discussing WhatsApp, the world’s most popular instant messaging app. The controversy that broke out as of last week is due to WhatsApp’s new Privacy Policy, which will take effect on 8 February. The fact that the company will share user data with Facebook and its derivatives makes users seriously worried. In fact, the fact that what has been experienced so far can be done under legal ground from now on has led users to seek alternatives.

According to WhatsApp’s new Privacy Policy, a lot of user data will be shared with Facebook from now on. However, Facebook’s dirty history of using user data drives users into great distrust. Here is a new development regarding the issues that have not been on the agenda for days, signed by WhatsApp manager Will Cathcart. Cathcart answered some questions regarding the controversy.

Here are the widely discussed questions about WhatsApp’s new Privacy Policy and the answers from the WhatsApp official

Question 1: How does this update affect WhatsApp’s relationship with Facebook?

This update does not change WhatsApp’s data sharing with Facebook. Wherever they are in the world, it does not affect how people communicate privately with friends or family.

As WhatsApp, we attach great importance to protecting people’s privacy and share their privacy policies with our users. We communicate directly with our users on WhatsApp about these changes to allow them a month to review the new policy.

Question 2: Will Facebook have access to WhatsApp messages with this update?

Conversations and messages you make with friends and family on WhatsApp are protected with end-to-end encryption.

End-to-end encryption ensures that the photo, audio recording, video or message you send is only read / listened to by you and the person you are talking to.

Third parties, not even WhatsApp or Facebook, cannot view these content.

This is because, thanks to end-to-end encryption, your messages are secured with a lock, and only the receiver and you have the ability to unlock and read it.

Question 3: What is the purpose of WhatsApp in this update?

While most people use WhatsApp to chat with friends and family, more and more people are reaching businesses via WhatsApp as well.

We are updating our privacy policy to further increase transparency and help businesses communicate with their customers on WhatsApp.

In this way, businesses will have the option to receive secure hosting through our parent company Facebook.

However, people who prefer not to message or communicate with businesses on WhatsApp will not be affected by this change.

Question : What will happen on February 8?

The update does not change WhatsApp’s sharing of data with Facebook and does not affect how people communicate privately with friends or family wherever they are in the world.

All users who want to continue using WhatsApp must agree to the new terms of service by February 8.

All users who want to continue using WhatsApp will be able to continue their use by confirming the current service conditions.