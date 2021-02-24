State of Play with PS5 news will take place this Thursday

Tonight (23), Sony confirmed that a new State of Play will take place this Thursday (25) at 7 pm GMT and should bring news of PS4 and PS5 games in the online event. According to a company statement in a release, the presentation will have 10 games and will last 30 minutes, bringing information about new games, third party titles and indies.

The format of the digital presentation of PlayStation follows the molds of Nintendo Direct, with a shorter video (usually with 20 minutes on average) and bringing several new games that will reach the brand’s consoles. It is expected news from Horizon: Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and, who knows, even some new information from the God of War sequel (God of War: Ragnarok, working title). However, nothing has been confirmed so far.

This morning, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 has been postponed to 2022 and gave more information about the upcoming PSVR and PlayStation PC game ports.

So, what are your expectations for Sony’s State of Play? What PS4 and PS5 games do you think might appear there? Leave your guesses here in the comments!