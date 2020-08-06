State of Play on PS4 and PS5: time, streaming

Sony has announced that this edition will be focused on titles for PS4 and PS VR, although there will also be space for PS5 games.

There will be no hardware announcements or the price of the PlayStation 5 will be uncovered, but the new edition of the State of Play will offer updates to titles already announced for this platform. Indie games and upcoming products for current systems, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, will also be released. The event, which will last approximately 40 minutes, will take place today, August 6. .

How to watch the State of Play online?

The broadcast will take place like other editions of the State of Play. This means that the event can be enjoyed through the official channels of PlayStation on Twitch and YouTube. It is a live broadcast, so you can discover all the news in real time from 22:00 (CEST). At MeriStation we will offer coverage from the news section, with news and a direct text. Below we provide the schedules broken down by country.

What time is the State of Play on August 6?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 10:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 9:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 5:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 4:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 5:00 p.m.

Chile: at 4:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 3:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 2:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 4:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 3:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 2:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 4:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 2:00 p.m.

Honduras: at 2:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 3:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 2:00 p.m.

Panama: at 3:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 4:00 p.m.

Peru: at 3:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 4:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 5:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 4:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 1:00 p.m.



