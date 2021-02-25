State of Play for PS5 and PS4 February 2021: time

We tell you what time and how to watch the PS5 and PS4 State of Play live online this February 25, 2021 with the latest PlayStation news.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will broadcast tonight a new edition of State of Play, its digital event on PS5 and PS4 video games. It will be this Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 23:00 Spanish peninsular time when we learn about “new updates and analysis of 10 games that are coming” to your consoles over the next few dates; including “new announcements and news” of independent third party games that we already had their official presentation of at the event held last June.

Sony has already warned that they will not talk about hardware, only software, video games. It is to be expected – nothing is certain; They haven’t cited any specific video game – that we have information on upcoming obas like Returnal, the newest Housemarque, or the highly anticipated Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, from Insomniac Games, coming to PS5 in April and June, respectively. Who knows if we will have a new trailer for Horizon: Forbidden West, scheduled for the second half of 2021.

The event, which we can see live on Twitch and YouTube, will also leave us among those ten games more information on independent titles from last June. We remember that in this event titles such as Stray (the cat game), Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Ghostwire: Tokio, Solar Ash, Little Devil Inside, Oddworld Soulstorm, JETT: The Far Shore, Goodbye Volcano High …

And you, what do you hope to see tonight? We leave you with the schedules of the whole world.

What time is the State of Play for PS5 and PS4 worldwide?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 11:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 10:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 6:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 7:00 p.m.

Chile: at 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 5:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 4:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 5:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 5:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 4:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 5:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 2:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 4:00 p.m.

Honduras: at 4:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 4:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 4:00 p.m.

Panama: at 5:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 7:00 p.m.

Peru: at 5:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 6:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 6:00 p.m.