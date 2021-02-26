State of Play for PS5 and PS4: all announced games

We review all the announcements that took place in the State of Play this February 25: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and much more.

The first State of Play of 2021 has taken place during the night of this Thursday, February 25, 2021, a key point for Sony when it says goodbye to offer its community a glimpse of what they can expect on both PS5 and PS4 from now on. next months. Videogames, many videogames, is what PlayStation players will have, with many well-known faces and independent proposals under the PlayStation Indies label. Outside of our comprehensive roundup, here’s a look at all of the night’s commercials and video games.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

The marsupial has already warned us that it is back this March 12 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. In the case of the Sony and Microsoft consoles, 4K resolution at 60 FPS, reduced loading times and use of DualSense. From platform lovers to platform lovers.

Returnal

The great bet of PlayStation Studios and Housemarque for this first half of the year. We will have it on PS5 this April 30. From MeriStation we tell you in this preview all about the long-awaited roguelike action title from Resogun’s parents.

Knockout City

We already saw it at the Nintendo Direct. Electronic Arts and Velan Studios bet on the dodgeball in a very… beast way. The title, of multiplayer action by teams, seeks to open a gap between phenomena such as Rocket League and the like. It will arrive this May 21 to PS4 and PS5