State of emergency in Spain extended until May 9

The state of emergency, which was declared in Spain due to Covid-19, was extended until May 9. While the state of emergency was valid for a maximum of 15 days pursuant to the law, it was declared for the first time in the history of democracy in the country to be valid for 6 months with the approval of the parliament. Health Minister Salvador İlla said, “We have much more difficult months ahead.”

The Spanish Assembly extended the state of emergency (OHAL), which was declared by the left coalition government as a precaution to the high case increases in the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic, until May 9.

In the parliamentary voting on the extension of the state of emergency, 194 out of 350 deputies voted yes, 99 abstained and 53 voted no.

In addition, an additional decision was made for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to inform the assembly about the developments related to Covid-19 in the general assembly every two months.

Speaking before the vote, Health Minister Salvador Illa said, “Time is not the time to ease the measures. We have much more difficult months ahead.”

Using the phrase “A state of emergency is necessary because we are facing a very worrying situation,” İlla stated that a long winter awaited them different from previous years.

While the state of emergency was valid for a maximum of 15 days in Spain by law, it was declared for the first time in the history of democracy with the approval of the parliament to be valid for 6 months.

Spain, which first declared a state of emergency between 14 March and 21 June due to the epidemic, was imposed a curfew, schools, bars, restaurants and shops were closed unless the public was obliged to go to work (go to work, health or shopping).

In the state of emergency, which was declared for the second time and has been valid since 25 October, a night-time curfew was imposed throughout the country and a maximum of 6 people were allowed to gather.

The government leaves the authority for free movement restrictions and other additional measures to the autonomous administrations for now.

According to the latest data announced by the Ministry of Health yesterday, the total number of cases in the country increased to 1 million 136 thousand 503 in Covid-19, while 35 thousand 466 people died from the epidemic.



