State of emergency from Lithuania after Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced that they will declare a state of emergency in the face of Russian intervention in Ukraine.

According to the news of the Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT), Nauseda stated that he will sign a state of emergency decree and that the parliament will approve this decree in the extraordinary session.

“Russia’s attack is a military attack without reason”

Describing Russia’s attack as an “unjustified military attack”, Nauseda said that they could not remain indifferent to this intervention that threatened the lives of millions of innocents and destroyed the foundations of the international order.

President Nauseda stated that he will convene the state defense council to strengthen the country’s war preparation and noted that he is in active consultation with NATO allies and European Union partners.

“OHAL will not include restrictions on Lithuanian citizens”

Pointing out that in addition to heavy sanctions against Russia, actions that provide active support to Ukraine are needed, Nauseda emphasized that although there is no direct threat to Lithuania, it is necessary to evaluate the situation well and to act responsibly and in solidarity.

Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte noted that the state of emergency will not include restrictions on Lithuanian citizens, that state institutions must provide the conditions for rapid reaction to infrastructure emergencies and to use state reserve funds.

condemnation from estonia

On the other hand, Estonia condemned at the highest level the military intervention of Russia in Ukraine.

President Alar Karis used the phrase “evil is real” in his post on his Twitter account.

Prime Minister Kasa Kallas also announced in a written statement that he condemned Russia’s large-scale military attack on Ukraine in the strongest terms.

“Attack is a crime that requires the clearest international response and strong response. We stand with Ukraine and its people in this bad day,” Kallas said in his statement.