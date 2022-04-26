Stassi Schroeder reveals the chronology of his cancellation in a new book: dismissal by “Vanderpump Rules”, drama with apologies and much more

Almost two years after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder shares her point of view in her new book Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom.

The 33-year-old Bravo graduate began her graduation on Tuesday, April 26, with an admission that she made “huge” mistakes before she was “canceled” in June 2020. At the time, Schroeder was criticized for re-appearing a podcast clip in which she revealed that she and Kristen Douthat had told police over the phone that the black woman accused of robbery could be their former co-star Faith Stowers.

In the book, Schroeder wrote that she has “zero right to accuse” Stowers of committing a crime, noting that she “sensationalized” the situation “for the sake of a good podcast story.” The author of Next Level Basic also admitted that “just because it wasn’t a race for me doesn’t mean it wasn’t a race for Faith.” Instead, Schroeder said she was motivated by the fact that Jax Taylor cheated on Brittany Cartwright with Stowers during season 6 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“She deeply wounded my friend. I was absolutely motivated by it. And I was motivated by the fact that I considered her guilty of these crimes,” she wrote. “Basically I thought I was a karmic God, just distributing it exactly where I felt it should be.”

This news came two days after they publicly apologized for their actions, which originally happened in 2018. According to Schroeder, several reality show producers fought to keep women from losing their jobs, claiming they were “outraged” when they learned the news. in social networks.

“They were nearby when the initial tip line call occurred,” she wrote, claiming that the producers “begged Bravo” and said that “our behavior was encouraged by compliance with Vanderpump rules. I mean, these are shitty Vanderpump rules about exposing people, calling them out.”

Throughout the first chapter, Schroeder documented “seven days in hell,” during which she lost several advertising contracts, her agents, and her job at Bravo. She also claimed that the network planned to use her wedding to Beau Clark as a launching pad for the spin-off “Vanderpump Rules” with other original actors in the lead roles.

“Just imagine that you are making a terrible mistake, but it has nothing to do with how well you are doing your job. And one that doesn’t really reflect who you are,” Schroeder wrote. “You were told to be silent. You are already ashamed of your mistake. You already want to fix it. But on top of that, every person you know or have ever met knows about this mistake.”

Off With My Head is already available. Scroll through the timeline from the Shredder regarding its “cancellation”:

Loss of Podcast Sponsors

Schroeder, who has previously been criticized for her comments about diversity at the Oscars in 2017 and her Instagram caption “Nazi chic” in 2018, admitted that she was not surprised when “Straight Up With Stassi” lost sponsors in 2020.

Fired by a publicist

The reality TV star was even more upset and surprised when her longtime publicist called and informed her that the firm was rejecting her as a client. She wrote that the decision was made two hours after her June 7, 2020, the apology she should have received from Bravo—”ironic considering they fired me two days later”—but also “the apology that those very publicists helped me write. (Schroeder wrote that she wasn’t even “ready to apologize” and regrets apologizing when she did.)

According to Schroeder, her publicist cried and referred to her boss as the reason why she could no longer work with her. The two women never spoke again, despite the tears of her publicist and Schroeder’s statements that they promised to remain friends.

“I paid them, but they could still fire me precisely for those scandals that they not only knew about for years, but also helped me get through?” she wrote. “They didn’t think they were fireproof before, but in June 2020 they definitely were.”

Dismissed by agents

After Variety reported that Schroeder’s PR team had dumped her, her agent called her and told her that the agency would no longer represent her. “Just like my team was destroyed. My PR man, my manager, my main agent, my book agent, my sponsor agent, my podcast agent, my touring agent,” she wrote. “I was lost.”

Fired Bravo

On the fifth day of what Schroeder calls the “2020 cancellation,” she woke up to messages from Douthat and missed calls from her lawyer telling her that she and her colleague, the former SURver, would not be returning in season 9 of “The Vanderpump Rules.” .

A call from Lisa Vanderpump

Two hours after Bravo released the statement, Lisa Vanderpump called Schroeder. “I was in the fetal position and crying, so yes, I didn’t actually call people back,” she wrote.