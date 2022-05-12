Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark got married in Rome a year after the backyard wedding: see stunning photos

Che Bella! Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark got married in Rome, Italy, on Thursday, May 12, more than a year after exchanging vows in a backyard ceremony.

“Some of her family, friends and former colleagues, including Sheana, had to be recalled.”

Kristen Douthat, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were also noticeably absent, although it is unclear who decided not to attend and who was no longer on the guest list.

“I feel like I’m really lucky right now. I’ve never had such a relationship,” she told us in June 2018 about a commercial casting agent. “I didn’t know that I could find someone with whom we would just be best friends and love each other, and he would be so kind to me and support me.”

Clark posed the question at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in July 2019, and their engagement was captured in season 8 of “Vanderpump Rules.” However, almost a year later, Schroeder was fired from the reality show after former SURver Faith Stowers revealed that she and Douthat falsely reported her to the police for a crime she did not commit in 2018. Several racially insensitive comments about being a New Orleans native made on her former podcast “Straight Up With Stassi” also surfaced at the time.

“Beau was her rock throughout it all and she was grateful for his support,” a source told us about how Clark supported his fiancee at the time. “From a professional point of view, Vanderpump Rules and her podcast were her top priorities, and she enjoyed working on both.” The author of Off With My Head made a public apology for his past actions in June 2020.

Just four days after Schroeder was fired, Us exclusively confirmed that she and Clark are expecting their first child together. They then quietly tied the knot in a private backyard ceremony in September 2020 after being forced to postpone the wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today would be our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” Schroeder wrote on Instagram about the couple’s original wedding date, October 7, 2020. “We got married in September 2020… I hope the Italian dream wedding will take place in October 2021. I’m so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie.”

The couple welcomed daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark in January 2021. “Bo and I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter,” the former Bravo personality wrote on Instagram at the time. “Every hug, every sound, every poop, all of it.”

She continued, “It’s her two-week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford, Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that ever happened to me. My heart is fucking full. I can’t believe I can keep her.”

Groom

Clark was looking forward to his fiancee’s arrival for their first look.

bride

Schroeder wore a strapless white ball gown with a long veil.

“Go ahead!”

“The first photos were taken. Oh, damn it, it’s time,” Clark said with his best man in the elevator, sipping an Aperol Spritz.

1st look

“I just saw Stassi in her dress for the first time, and, damn, I…,” Clark said via Instagram Stories, seemingly speechless.

Flower Girl

Hartford was also wearing a white dress.