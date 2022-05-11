Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark from Vanderpump Rules arrive in Rome to start the wedding week with their “team”

Italy is for lovers! Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark landed in Rome before their second wedding and took their closest friends with them.

The 33-year-old Vanderpump Rules graduate and her 42-year-old husband documented their travels in their Instagram stories starting Monday, May 9. After arriving in Europe, the couple revealed that their 16-month-old daughter Hartford had already adjusted. to change the time with ease.

“Living my best life,” Schroeder wrote on social media on Monday, showing her baby girl smiling during a snack in the city. “Truly, she loves a bread stick.”

Clark, for his part, shared a picture of his fiancee at dinner on the first night, writing: “We did it!!!”

The couple previously tied the knot in September 2020 at a backyard ceremony after their initial plan to get married in Rome in October 2020 was thwarted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the couple confirmed that they will have a second wedding in Italy after the lifting of travel restrictions.

“Can’t wait to marry this woman (again) in 3 weeks,” Clark wrote in his Instagram story in April, sharing a wacky photo of Schroeder bleaching his hair.

On Tuesday, May 10, the commercial casting director and author of Off With My Head was joined by friends, including fellow “Bravo” star Katie Maloney and actor Rob Evors at the pre-wedding celebrations.

The full first day of the group’s activities included a visit to the Pantheon, a game in the fountain with Hartford and coffee on the cobbled streets.

Maloney, who announced her divorce from husband Tom Schwartz in March, appeared alone on Monday. The 35-year-old host of the podcast “You’re Gonna Love Me” shared a snap of her hotel room via Instagram on Tuesday morning before heading out on the streets of Rome with the bride and groom.

“This is a nice team,” Schroeder teased on social media on Tuesday, along with a video showing Maloney, 45—year-old Evors and the rest of the team having lunch outdoors and sipping Aperol spritz cocktails.

Clark’s sister, Georgia Bardetti, and Schroeder’s girlfriend Christina Kelly were also in tow on the first day in the eternal city. Friends of the Florida native Dylan Leong and Christopher Shanley completed the first group of arrivals.

Scroll down for an inside look at Schroeder and Clark’s Italian journey before their wedding:

Ciao!

The couple started their vacation in Italy with wine.

Vacation mode

Hartford enjoyed the local delicacies while munching on breadsticks.

the bride to be

Schroeder presented her first image of the week on Tuesday morning.

Scoot, Scoot!

Clark guided his inner child by riding around the city.

Do like the Romans

The Clark family looked around.

Ready for Rome

Maloney and Kelly posed at their hotel before going for a walk.

Learning

On Tuesday, the father and daughter duo visited the Pantheon.

women’s club

Schroeder raised a toast to the upcoming wedding with her friends.

When in Rome

Clark was having fun with his friends on the streets of the city.

The whole heart

The host of the podcast “Straight Up With Stassi” demonstrated her “team” on her first full day in Italy.