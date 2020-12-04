Stas Reeflay kills pregnant girlfriend after donation

A Youtuber named Stas Reeflay, living in Russia, made one of the most unimaginable events of recent times, causing the death of his pregnant girlfriend. This blood-chilling event took place after a follower of Stas Reeflay, who participated in its live broadcast, offered $ 1000. Reeflay, who locked her pregnant girlfriend on the balcony with only underwear on this offer, caused the death of the pregnant girl who suffered from hypothermia due to the cold. And these moments were seen directly in the live broadcast.

Reeflay, which has carried out problematic works before, has tortured the woman in various ways. Stas Reeflay, who once sprayed her face with pepper gas, did it for money.

It was also noteworthy that Reeflay was quite calm at the moments of the last incident. Locked 28-year-old pregnant woman Valentina Grigoryeva on the balcony for hours, wearing only her underwear, the man continued to broadcast throughout the process. After a while, the Russian YouTuber, who found the woman unconscious and carried her without care in any way, continued to act as if nothing was wrong while the woman was dying.

YouTuber, who laid the woman who had hypothermia to appear on the air, covered a blanket to warm the woman. Continuing to broadcast for a while, Reeflay asked the medical teams for help after realizing that the woman was not well. YouTuber, who did nothing during this process, determined that the woman had no pulse and shared it with his followers, continued to broadcast even when the medical teams arrived.

According to statements made by forensic experts, the cause of death of the woman is hypothermia. In other words, the woman’s body temperature dropped below 35 degrees Celsius, which led to death. YouTuber, who was taken into custody after the incident, is now accused of murder and his investigation continues.



