Startup Raffles 5 Scholarships To Study In Ireland For Free

StarHire 365 is now open for applications for a scholarship program that will take five students from Brazil to study English for free for one month in Ireland at SEDA College. In addition, visits to large technology companies are part of the initiative. Interested and interested parties have until July 21 to compete.

According to the startup of Grupo Educacional SEDA, it is necessary to go through a general knowledge selection process, and, in case of approval, pay a fee of R$ 97, which grants access to the platform – as well as completing a hard skill course , two soft skills and an English module.

Those who meet the criteria will participate in a draw on November 18, which will take place live on the company’s Instagram. These are some of StarHire 365′s work fronts, developing Apple, Android and UX/UI Design and skills such as emotional intelligence, resilience and time management, as well as basic to advanced English.

“The number of IT vacancies is increasing, but there is a lack of qualified professionals to fill them. Our proposal is to prepare these professionals for the demands of the world market”, says co-founder Vanderlei Abrantes.

Company showcase

In practice, highlights the startup, the platform it offers works as an employment agency. Through it, access is guaranteed to all content, to the vacancy board and to the window of companies in Brazil and abroad that are hiring.

As for potential visits, Abrantes points out: “Global leaders like Intel, HP, IBM, Microsoft and Apple have operations established here [in Ireland]. Other giants like Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Amazon, PayPal, eBay and Twitter also joined the group and constituted their headquarters [in the country].”

For more information, just visit the StarHire 365 website by clicking here. Places are limited.