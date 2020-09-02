Starting War Against China, India Banned 118 Practices

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India has banned 118 more applications based in China. Among the applications banned by the Indian government, there are many popular applications in addition to PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Continuation of the bans is expected.

A decision to talk about was made in India, the second most populous country in the world. Government officials have banned 118 China-based apps across the country, including the battle royale legend PUBG Mobile. ANI, one of the largest media outlets in India, declared that “118 practices that harm India’s sovereignty, integrity, defense, state security and public order were banned.” served with the title.

Indian government officials have not made an official statement on this issue for now. However, Akhilesh Sharma, one of the NDTV officers, made a statement on Twitter and announced that the decision was taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technologies of India. With this decision, PUBG Mobile has officially lost around 30-40 million Indian players per month.

PUBG Mobile is not the only popular app among banned apps

Among the Chinese-based apps that the Indian government has imposed, PUBG Mobile is not only popular. For example, applications such as Baidu, CamCard, Cut Cut, Tencent Weiyun, Zakzak, Rise of Kingdoms and VooV are among the 118 banned applications. In addition, applications such as PUBG Mobile Lite, Nordic Map: Livik, WeChat (and derivatives), Arena of Valor, Cleaner, Ludo World, Alipay, Sina News and VPN for TikTok are also banned.

Expected: India banned many China-based practices in recent months

The Indian government has already waged war on China-based practices for a while. In June, the government banned 59 apps, including TikTok, Clash of Kings, YouCam Makeup, Weibo, Clean Master, and Sweet Selfie. In July, it was announced that clones of 59 applications banned in June were published and 49 more applications were banned. The government has now extended its operation against China, removing 118 practices. It is expected that operations will continue and some China-based practices will be banned in India in the future.



