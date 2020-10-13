Started preparations for Honor V40 series

Huawei is having troubled times due to the US ban on it and its suppliers. While it is claimed that TSMC has been instructed by the US to limit the production of 5 nm Kirin chips, it is stated that this may affect the Mate 40 series that Huawei will introduce next week. However, this does not make Huawei take a step back. Honor, one of the brands within Huawei, is preparing the new flagship V40 series.

A screenshot reveals Honor working on the V40 series. This screenshot looks like it was taken from a teaser for the V40 series.

What is known about the Honor V40 is very limited at the moment. It is not known whether a Kirin series processor developed by HiSilicon or a MediaTek or Qualcomm processor will be used in the smartphone. Whether the series will be available for sale outside of China is also among the unknown. It is worth noting that Huawei is also likely to reveal another phone with the name V40.

Honor V series devices traditionally feature the latest processors and powerful cameras. It seems likely that the Pro and Pro Plus versions will accompany the standard model in the Honor V40 series, as the smartphone series cover increasingly wider price ranges.



