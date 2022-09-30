Start your weekend with “Black Panther”

The Marvel cinematic universe is an absolutely monstrous place, but some franchises stand out as fan favorites. A case in point: Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther,” the upcoming sequel to which will be one of Marvel’s most anticipated future films. Start your weekend right with the leading ladies of Wakanda Forever dancing to “Drop it Like it’s Hot”.

Ryan Coogler has assembled an outstanding cast for the Black Panther franchise, and fans are looking forward to meeting the iconic characters in Wakanda Forever. This includes the franchise’s leading trio of women: Shuri Letitia Wright, Okoye Danai Gurira and Nakia Lupita Nyong’o. These actors have great chemistry, as you can see in the Nyongo’o Instagram video where they dance to the classic Snoop Dogg song “Drop it Like It’s Hot”. Check it out for yourself below,

I mean, how much fun is it? You can clearly tell how much the women from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever like each other… as well as the iconic Snoop Dogg tracks. And since this is just a clip of this trio doing a photo shoot, one can only imagine how their chemistry will develop into a sequel to Marvel. Especially when you consider the high emotional stakes.

This clip, shared by Lupita Nyong’o, is likely to only raise the hype around “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as it gets closer to being released in theaters. In about a month and a half, we’ll see what Ryan Coogler has up his sleeve, and how the titular nation will continue to exist after the death of T’Challa Chadwick Bozeman in the universe. Of course, both the cast/crew and fans in theaters will also mourn the loss of Bozeman in real life after his death in August 2020.

Little is known about the content of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is pretty standard for Marvel movies and their notoriously tight security. But given Bozeman’s death and legacy, the real world may never have been so closely connected to real-world events. Director Ryan Coogler went so far as to call the creation of a sequel the most difficult task in his professional career, given the emotions associated with it. And the special attention he paid to this story can be seen in the first trailer of the film, which immediately became a hit. We remind you that you can check it out below,

Obviously, the biggest question related to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was exactly how to put on the mantle of the Panther and become the next ruler of a fictional country. Some of the merchandise for the film may have revealed this plot point, but it’s all not confirmed until they finally hit theaters. The MCU also introduces several new characters, including Namor the Submariner and Riri Williams, also known as Iron Heart (who has her own series on Disney+).

Luckily for Marvel fans, the wait for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has almost come to an end, as it hits theaters on November 11. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.