Start-Up: Suzy’s first kiss of Nam Joo Hyuk Lovely!

K-Drama Start-Up fans experienced exciting and romantic moments this weekend with the broadcast of episodes 7 and 8, starring Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kang Han Na, and Kim Seon Ho.

Broadcast on the Netflix platform, Start-Up has garnered excellent reviews and high audience levels that have accompanied it since its premiere thanks to the original story and its excellent performances.

The plot that tells the story of a group of young entrepreneurs struggling to succeed in the competitive world of start-ups has managed to pique the interest of the public inside and outside of South Korea.

In one of the most recent episodes, the peaceful Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) shows an unknown side of his personality when, full of anger, he reacts to the offensive words of Won In Jae’s (Kang Han Na) stepfather by insulting Seo Dal My (Suzy).

The scene in question shows a moved Seo Dal Mi who on impulse passionately kisses a surprised Nam Do San, with a romantic sunset as a backdrop on the terrace of the Morning Group company building.

As the new couple set out to achieve success in their work and find love through their new relationship, Sunday’s preview images reveal that tough times still lie ahead.



