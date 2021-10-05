Starship Troopers: Starship Troopers Game Wins Gameplay

Starship Troopers: Anyone who is a fan of sci-fi movies must have already heard of Starship Troopers, and possibly also already know that he will have a game called Starship Troopers: Terran Command. If you’re interested in this content, a gameplay video appeared on the network coming directly from a demo available on Steam.

The recording in question is more than 30 minutes long and brings a general idea of various elements that will be present in this strategy title in which human troops must advance through the fields fighting against creatures of the most varied types. In addition, you will also need to do resource management to do well here.

Check out the gameplay in question in the window below:

Did you like it? Starship Troopers: Terran Command will be available for PC from March 31 of next year.