Starship: SpaceX rocket explodes after testing

The prototype of the future SpaceX propulsion rocket, which is being prepared for future missions to the planet Mars, crashed and exploded while trying to land after a test launch made on Wednesday (9), at the company’s launch base in Boca Chica, in the United States.

Although the images recorded on video reveal the destruction of the equipment in a gigantic fireball, SpaceX manifested itself optimistically with the test, considering it “incredible” and congratulating the team. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk reflected the optimism on his Twitter: “Mars, here we go!”, He published.

The Starship rocket destroyed in the explosion was a 16-deck prototype, called the SN8 (Starship number 8). The purpose of the test was to assess the resistance of its enormous metallic body and also of its three Raptor engines, as well as the aerodynamics both in takeoff and in the return to Earth in vertical landing.

What happened to the prototype?

The test flight of the huge rocket, designed to transport humans and 100 tons of cargo to Mars, was planned to reach an altitude of 12,500 meters. Musk was quick to explain, with the rocket still on fire, that the pressure in the fuel tank was low during the descent, “causing the landing speed to be high”.

In the test, the ship took off correctly, climbed in a straight line, until two engines were sequentially shut down. Before completing 5 minutes of flight, the third engine was also turned off, and the rocket started to descend, as scheduled. As the speed was very high, as Musk explained, the engines were restarted to slow it down, but the maneuver was unable to avoid the strong impact on the ground.



