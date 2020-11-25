Starship SN8 prototype preparing for high altitude test

Elon Musk stated in September last year that SpaceX could perform the orbit test of the Starship spacecraft within six months. Although this test cannot be done, SpaceX seems ready to test the Starship SN8 prototype at high altitude.

Elon Musk, in his post on his Twitter account, stated that the newest prototype successfully passed the fixed firing test. SpaceX CEO stated that the test, in which Starship will rise to a height of 15 kilometers, can be performed next week.

Images of the Starship SN8’s static firing test were shared on Twitter by the @NASASpaceFlight account.

SpaceX will conduct the high altitude test of the Starship SN8 prototype at its facility in Boca Chica, Texas, USA. According to the information given to the local people in Boca Chica, it seems likely that the high altitude test will be held on November 30th.



