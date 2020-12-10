Starship exploded after falling in SpaceX test

SpaceX remains committed to conquering more and more space and after sending 60 more Starlink satellites to the planet’s orbit, now it has carried out a new test with the Starship, which for the time being fell after falling when reaching 12km from height. However, progress in the development of Raptor rocket engines remains more promising than ever.

The test with the SN8 spacecraft took place at SpaceX’s facilities in Boca Chica, USA at 7:45 pm yesterday and everything was going well until the deceleration phase started. The ship fell horizontally as expected, so the Belly-flop maneuver was used to place it vertically as you can see in the video below released by SpaceX.

Starship landing flip maneuver pic.twitter.com/QuD9HwZ9CX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 10, 2020

As you can see at the end of the video, the ship explodes when it crashes at high speed on the ground, which is a shame, but it was already foreseen, after all Elon Musk had already stated that the possibility of the SN8 finishing the mission without damage was very remote.

It is possible to see what happened from another angle by the live streaming performed by the official SpaceX channel on YouTube. If you want to check it out, just go up to an hour and 48 minutes of video and follow. The explosion occurs in 1h54min.

It is worth saying that the tests will continue to take place until the rocket reaches 18 thousand meters in height using increasingly complete engine models totaling up to 31 Raptor engines. The peak of all of them should be in 2021, when the development of these structures for space exploration should be even more advanced and close to the first orbital test.



