Starship Entertainment Reveals Girl Group’s LIVE Logo and Social Media Account

Starship Entertainment has released the logo and social media accounts of their new girl group called IVE.

In August, Starship Entertainment had indeed announced their plans to debut a new girl group in the second half of 2021.

Although it has not been confirmed, the girl group will most likely consist of two former IZ * ONE personnel, Jang Won Young and Ahn Yu Jin.

Now on Monday (01/11) Starship Entertainment announced IVE as the name of the girl group and opened their official social media account.

In addition, Starship Entertainment also opened the official IVE YouTube channel and uploaded a logo video of the girl group.

IVE will be the next group to be debuted by Starship Entertainment after CRAVITY in April 2020 and the first girl group after WJSN in February 2016.