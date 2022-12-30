The MBC Drama Awards are back again!
On December 30, various actors walked the red carpet before the ceremony dedicated to last year’s MBC drama.
Check out their images on the red carpet below!
Sooyoung, Kim Sung Joo
Lee Chang Hoon
Choi Jun Young
Yoon Ji On
Seo Ha Joon
Lee Seung Yeon
Park Se Yeon
Woo Hyun Joo
Jung Min Ah
Lee Jong Suk
YoonA
Yang Kyung Won
Park Ho San
Lee Jong Won
Jung Chaeyeon
Yeonwoo
Choi Won Young
Hyeri
Song Duk Ho
Han Dong Hee
Yoon Bak
Park Ju Hyun
Kim Young Dae
Kim Woo Seok
Kim Min Ju
Yang Dong Geun