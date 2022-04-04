Stars are preparing for the Grammys 2022: Dua Lipa, Chrissy Teigen and others

The biggest night of music! The stars gave fans a peek behind the scenes as they prepared for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, April 3.

Dua Lipa, who is scheduled to perform at the ceremony in Las Vegas, hinted that she asked the famous hairdresser Chris Appleton to help her with her hairstyle for the evening. The 26-year-old New Rules singer posted a close-up selfie in her Instagram story before the show, marking the 38-year-old British native with a wide-eyed emoji.

The singer “Levitating” won last year’s Grammy Award, taking home the trophy in the nomination “Best Vocal Pop Album” for Future Nostalgia.

“This is crazy. Nostalgia for the future means absolute peace for me, and it has changed my life in many ways,” Lipa said in her welcoming speech. “But one thing I’ve really realized is how much happiness is so important. I felt really exhausted at the end of my last album, when it seemed to me that I only needed to compose sad music to feel that it mattered. And I am so grateful and so flattered, because happiness is what we all deserve and need in our lives.”

Brandi Carlisle, who has two different nominations in the Song of the Year category, put on makeup with the help of hairdresser Gonne Kinoshita and makeup artist Hinako. “Oh, a joyful day!” the singer wrote “On Time” in an Instagram story on Sunday. “Thinking about all my friends.”

The author of Broken Horses won five awards on Sunday’s show, including “Record of the Year” and “Best Solo Pop Performance.” When the nominations were announced in November 2021, some fans were puzzled as to why Carlisle’s song was moved from the category of American roots to the field of pop music – like the artist herself.

“While I’m incredibly flattered to be considered a pop mother as a 40-year-old crooning lesbian mother, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t at all surprised and disappointed to learn that the Recording Academy decided to reschedule “Right on Time.” from the genre of “American roots” to the category of pop music,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Carlisle also noted that “Right on Time” was recorded with the same producers who worked on her album By the Way, I Forgive You, which won a Grammy in 2019 in the category “Best American Album”. “To be recognized by a Grammy — in any form — is a great honor. I just want people to know that it wasn’t my decision,” she concluded. “Regardless, it doesn’t change who I am or what my American community continues to mean to me.”

Keep scrolling to see behind-the-scenes shots of the stars preparing for the Grammys.

Brandi Carlisle

Before the ceremony, Carlisle touched up her mascara.

RM

The BTS member teased fans with a photo of his Grammy artist badge.

Lil Us X

Rapper “Old Town Road” cheered up before the show with an impromptu performance of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”.

Chrissy Teigen

The supermodel was preparing for a big night in a face mask.

Dua Lipa

The “Don’t Start Now” singer hinted that she plans to become a blonde for the Grammys.

Kelsey Ballerini

“Let’s go to the Grammys,” the country star wrote on Instagram along with a photo of herself wearing a mask.