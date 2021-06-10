Starlink Will Make Flight Journeys More Enjoyable

Starlink Vice President Jonathan Hofeller, who attended a conference, said that the Starlink is developing a new technology that will work on airplanes.

Smartphone addiction is increasing day by day. Not many of us can go a few hours without these devices or connecting to the internet. However, there is one exception to this, which is air travel. Unfortunately, the use of the internet from a mobile connection is prohibited on airplanes.

Wifi, which is the only alternative, is either offered at a very high price or not available on every plane. Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, is working to solve this problem.

Starlink will bring internet service to commercial flights

As you know, mobile phones are not used on airplane journeys. This is due to the fact that mobile phones increase the signal strength as they move away from the base stations. The increased signal strength risks damaging some sensitive electronics on board. However, this is about to change.

SpaceX’s Starlink Vice President of Starlink, Jonathan Hofeller, made a statement at the Connected Aviation Intelligence Summit on Wednesday, explaining that the company is talking to several airlines. “We have an aerospace product in development,” Hofeller said. We’ve had some demonstrations to date and we want to enable this product to be used on airplanes in the very near future.” used the phrases.

The company is expected to offer Wifi service on commercial flights in the coming period. It is thought that this situation will both expand the use of wifi on airplanes and make it cheaper. Starlink is currently available as a beta service in select areas for $99 per month. It also comes with a starter kit price of $499.

The company currently has about 1,800 satellites in orbit and is constantly sending out new satellites to meet its global coverage goal in 2021. It is a matter of curiosity how widespread the Starlink internet will be on airplanes.