Starlink Has Nearly 100,000 Global Subscribers, Reveals SpaceX

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, is close to reaching the milestone of 100,000 global users. According to data from Elon Musk’s company, the subscriber base has increased by almost 30% in one month.

In a meeting with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on July 29, the company revealed that it has about 90,000 users in 12 countries. This shows remarkable growth compared to the 70,000 customers cited by CEO Elon Musk at the end of June.

Even in beta, the number of Starlink subscribers has been growing rapidly in recent months. In February of this year, SpaceX said in a report to the FCC that the network had more than 10,000 users in the United States and abroad.

What’s more, the company also revealed that it has “more than half a million global pre-registrations”. According to Elon Musk, the service will be able to add this number of customers until July 2022.

Starlink is currently the largest “constellation of satellites” in the world with over 1,700 units. Finally, SpaceX plans to expand the global network with up to 42,000 parts in orbit by mid-2027.

High demand, even at high cost

Scheduled for global launch in September, the Starlink service is only available to homes and businesses. At the moment, the monthly subscription costs US$99 – about R$514 at the current price.

In addition to the monthly fee, customers still need to purchase a special kit with antenna, tripod and router for US$ 499 (R$ 2,590). Therefore, it is necessary to shell out a huge amount to start using satellite internet.

In Brazil, Starlink is accepting pre-registration for the service at a fee of US$99. The amount, which is fully refundable, can be paid by international credit card.