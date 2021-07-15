Stargirl: Season 2 Will Have Major New Heroes, Says Showrunner

Stargirl: In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Geoff Johns, Stargirl’s showrunner, revealed some details about the series’ 2nd season. According to him, the new episodes will feature new heroes who will be very important to the plot.

This has already been evidenced through teasers, trailers and photos released previously. Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and the other heroes of America’s new Justice Society will face real threats that could change the narrative direction going forward.

“In Season 2, we’ll have a chance to deal with the other two artifacts Courtney stole: Alan Scott’s flashlight and Johnny Thunder’s pink pen,” commented the producer and screenwriter. “These two elements enter the story early on,” he added.

According to Geoff Johns, the arrival of Jennifer-Lynn Hayden (Ysa Penarejo), also called Jade, will be an important milestone in the series’ integration with Arrowverse. During the interview, he also suggested that Obsidian, another son of the original Green Lantern, might be coming.

“We still haven’t had the opportunity to see any character who holds Green Lantern powers on television in recent years. It will be a great challenge”, he said.

Stargirl: Learn more about Season 2 of the DC series

Although some photos have already suggested that Jade and Courtney will be part of the same group, it is still unknown how this friendship will be built, especially since, initially, the two will not be very friendly with each other.

In addition to her, it has also been announced that Jakeem Thunder will arrive during the new wave of episodes, being played by Alkoya Brunson, and Jim Gaffigan will lend his voice to Yz the Thunderbolt, who joins forces with Jakeem in the original DC comics.

The cast also features guest appearances by Jim Gaffigan, Trae Romano, Luke Wilson, Jonathan Cake, Yvette Monreal, Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Joy Osmanski and Nick Tarabay.

So stay tuned for all the news and be sure to check out this premiere! Stargirl will be back starting August 10th on The CW.