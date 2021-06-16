Stargirl: Season 2 Will Feature Green Lantern’s Daughter

Stargirl: Recently released by The CW, an unreleased trailer for Season 2 of Stargirl revealed the presence of Jade, or Jennifer-Lynn Hayden, the daughter of Green Lantern, in the new episodes. As the images presented, the character will have a direct confrontation with Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), the Stargirl.

It is worth remembering that, as the production is based on the DC comics, the 1st season was filled with interesting elements from its original material, as well as references to other superheroes. Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern, was one of the names mentioned throughout the first few episodes, for example.

Scott’s powers were magical and manifested through a ring that he could recharge from cosmic green light. However, these powers had nothing to do with aliens. Apparently, The CW will resume the Lanterna Verde saga with her daughter, played by actress Ysa Penarejo.

Check out the full trailer:

Learn more about Jade, the daughter of Green Lantern

In the comics, Jade, also called Jennie, has a twin brother, Obsidian. The character has appeared in Legends of Tomorrow, also by The CW, being played by Lance Henriksen and Dan Payne. It remains to be seen whether Jade’s arrival on the DC heroine series will promote her brother’s appearance in Blue Valley City.

Interestingly, not only is Alan Scott’s legacy, set to be one of the main plots of Season 2 of Stargirl, is expected to emerge soon, but also new versions of Green Lantern in an original series being produced directly for HBO Max.

Many details of the series’ new season remain sparse. In this sense, there are some doubts about what the screenwriters prepared for the characters in this new stage. In fact, the confrontation between Courtney and Jade is quite intriguing, provoking different feelings in fans.

Season 2 of Stargirl starts airing August 10 on The CW.