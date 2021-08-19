Season 2 of Stargirl continues in full swing. And to make fans even more anxious about what’s to come in the series of the DC heroine, The CW released an unprecedented preview with exciting scenes. The last episodes shown on the network even revealed some important aspects about the personal struggles of Jade (Ysa Penarejo).

With the help of Courtney (played by Brec Bassinger), it seems that the character will be able to control her impulses and powers that, in a sweeping way, are dominating her personality.

Next week, however, the focus should be on a very dangerous and powerful villain. That way, the group will need to unite all forces if they want to defeat him. Additionally, Mike (Trae Romano) is hinting that he has accepted his current status and will be willing to join the Stargirl group.

Check out the full preview:

With so many internal challenges for the central characters, the threats that arise in Courtney’s daily life seem minimal. However, there are some interesting elements in these confrontations that can say a lot about the true purpose the heroine’s group will have going forward.

Those who follow the series, thinking about these aspects, should pay attention to all these narrative constructions, which may provide valuable clues in the future.

Stargirl: Learn more about Season 2 of the DC series

The production’s cast also features guest appearances by Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez, Wildcat, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel and even Jonathan Cake as Richard Swift.

Big news awaits the audience during the 2nd season of Stargirl, with a view to the arrival of new characters. One of the main ones is Jennifer-Lynn Hayden, aka Jade, the daughter of Green Lantern.

So stay tuned for what’s to come and be sure to check out the information that will still be released about the series. Stargirl airs the 2×3 episode on Aug. 24 via The CW.